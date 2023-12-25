Fort Pierce woman, 27, dies in single-car crash on Christmas morning

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
A 27-year-old Fort Pierce woman died in crash on Christmas after her car struck a U.S. 1 northbound median, traveled across all southbound lanes and struck two trees.

At 7:53 a.m., Fort Pierce officers responded to the intersection of South U.S. Highway 1 and Palm Avenue in reference to a vehicle crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed the unidentified woman was traveling northbound in the 2800 block of South U.S. Highway 1. He car wound up in the 2700 block after hitting the median and going into the southbound lanes.

The victim was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where she later was later declared dead.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact Officer Nicholas McWilliams at 772-618-3086 or nmcwilliams@fppd.org

