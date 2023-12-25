GM pauses sales of Chevy Blazer EV over software issues

General Motors is hitting pause on sales of its newly launched Chevy Blazer electric vehicles...
General Motors is hitting pause on sales of its newly launched Chevy Blazer electric vehicles over software issues.(GM via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - General Motors is hitting pause on sales of its newly launched Chevy Blazer electric vehicles over software issues.

GM says the issues were reported by some customers.

The automaker says they are not safety-related nor are they related to the Ultium propulsion system or Google Built-In.

GM says sales of the Blazer EV will resume once they update the software.

Owners will need to bring the vehicle to a dealer to get the update.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judy Anderson is retiring on Saturday after working at the same Waffle House in Tennessee for...
Waffle House employee retiring after 43 years at same restaurant
What stores are open and closed on Christmas Day in 2023?
5-vehicle crash temporarily closes Florida's Turnpike in both directions
New Florida Laws
Here are the new laws beginning Jan. 1 in Florida
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park

Latest News

Britain's King Charles III poses for a photo, during the recording of his Christmas message at...
King Charles III’s Christmas message reflects a coronation theme and calls for planet’s protection
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
Pope Francis waves before delivering the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the...
Pope Francis denounces the weapons industry as he makes a Christmas appeal for peace in the world
Rachel Bussell, a single mom of five, is looking for a Christmas miracle after her car was...
Single mother’s car stolen with Christmas presents hidden inside