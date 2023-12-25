Home away from home Christmas held for LGBTQ+ Community

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Knowing that not everyone is going home, welcome home or even safe to go home for the holidays, the Youth Advisory Council of the Stuart chapter of PFLAG held a Home Away from Home Christmas Day party Monday in Palm City.

This chapter of PFLAG, one of the oldest support organizations for the LGBTQ+ community in the United States, made the party complete with a stocking exchange, food, games and connection.

Started by an Indian River State College student and PFLAG member who felt not welcome at home, the event held at church Immanuel Lutheran was all about support and love.

“Once you find that community where you feel like you can belong, and you can have that sort of acceptance and welcoming environment, it definitely is a lot easier to not go home, because it’s like, why would I want to go home when I’ve got this supportive group right here and I know that I can be myself around them," organizer D'Spencer Luyao told WPTV

