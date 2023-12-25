Man injured in shooting at shopping plaza faces robbery, assault charges

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
A 28-year-old Miami man injured during a shooting at a shopping plaza on Sunday morning is facing charges of robbery, simple assault and criminal mischief, in connection to the incident, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Darryl Gary-Paul McLinton "was the aggressor" leading up to the shooting at Palm Beach Commons plaza around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in an inquiry from WPTV.

McLinton is being held on $3,500 bond at the Palm Beach County jail and is facing charges of burglary of unoccupied conveyance, damage to property-criminal mischief and simple assault with intent to do violence.

He was ordered not to have contact with the victim. His next court appearance was set for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 23.

No details on the incident, including the shooter, were available from Barbera. And the arrest report isn't posted on the clerk site on Christmas.

McLinton was taken to the hospital after the shooting and his condition wasn't released.

The shooting was at 1376 N. Military Trail and Cherry Road, north of Belvedere Road,

At the scene, WPTV reporter Victor Jorge said law enforcement activity was centered in the parking lot near the Blue Boar Tavern. Other businesses include a Family Dollar, Wendy's and a barbershop.

The PBSO Taining Division is nearby on Cherry Road.

