Owls surge to No. 7 in AP poll after Arizona win, but still behind Wildcats

Florida Atlantic has its highest ranking in school history.

The Owls are ranked No. 7 in the latest Associated Press men's basketball poll released Monday, two days after FAU (10-2) upset fourth-ranked Arizona 96-95 in double overtime.

FAU, which opened the season at No. 10, moved up seven spots after the win in Las Vegas.

Still, it could be considered a slight by some FAU fans that the Owls aren't ranked ahead of Arizona (9-2), which remained No. 4.

The Wildcats have lost two of their last three games.

