Owls surge to No. 7 in AP poll after Arizona win, but still behind Wildcats

Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis (1) drives the ball against Arizona guard Kylan Boswell...
Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis (1) drives the ball against Arizona guard Kylan Boswell (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Florida Atlantic has its highest ranking in school history.

The Owls are ranked No. 7 in the latest Associated Press men's basketball poll released Monday, two days after FAU (10-2) upset fourth-ranked Arizona 96-95 in double overtime.

FAU, which opened the season at No. 10, moved up seven spots after the win in Las Vegas.

Still, it could be considered a slight by some FAU fans that the Owls aren't ranked ahead of Arizona (9-2), which remained No. 4.

The Wildcats have lost two of their last three games.

