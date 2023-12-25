Therapy dogs make patients days on Christmas at HCA Florida Palm West Hospital

The joy of Christmas day has reached the patients at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital in Loxahatchee.

Patients there were greeted with therapy dogs and their handlers.

Since 2019, Certified Terapy Inc. has been a nonprofit that has been doing its part to bring a smile to those who are spending the holiday season at HCA.

The founder of certified Therapy Dog Inc, Alan Levine said, this is a great way for them to do their part and help others on Christmas Day.

"When you see the impact that the dogs have," Levine said, "especially the children, it just charges you. I always say, we walk into a room and we float out. because the feeling is just so good."

Alan and his crew hope this will spread some cheer this holiday season.

