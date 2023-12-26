B’nai Torah Congregation serves Christmas Day meal for 225

More than 225 food insecure and homeless people in South Florida were treated to a holiday meal hosted by B’nai Torah Congregation.

They enjoyed a warm welcome, Chinese food, "Elf the movie" and blankets to take with them.

B'nai Torah Congregation congregants regularly volunteer to cook, prepare and serve food as well as run a local free shower program as part of the synagogue's Tzedekah, Learning and Chesed Program, or TLC.

B’nai Torah Congregation is the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida with more than 1,300 membership families.

