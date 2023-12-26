Community members, volunteers hand out hot meals at mall in Boca Raton

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST
The Town Center at Boca Raton opened its doors for a Christmas community event that has been going strong for the past eight years.

Boca Helping Hands and many other supporters made their way Monday afternoon to the Town Center to help spread a hot meal and some holiday cheer.

Five-hundreds residents from around the Boca Raton area were invited to come enjoy a Christmas meal and some entertainment.

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, was volunteering as well, and said he's proud of how far this event has come.

"The spirit of Boca Raton is strong among our residents and corporate partners," Singer said. "It's not just the holiday time, it's not just Christmas, it's every day. You see people like Boca Helping Hands, our volunteers, trying every single day to come out here to serve our residents, and it's the least we can do."

Singer went on the say that the message for Monday's event is that Boca Raton is a strong community that is made better by the spirit of our people.

