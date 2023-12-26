Fort Pierce police investigate officer-involved shooting

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Fort Pierce.

Fort Pierce police spokesman Larry Croom confirmed the incident but offered no additional information.

It's not immediately known if a suspect or officer was shot.

Police later announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the shooting occurred on Seaway Drive and that a suspect was in custody.

Officer-involved shooting on Seaway Drive in the area of Museum Pointe Park. A suspect is in custody and there is no danger to the community. — Fort Pierce Police Department (@FortPiercePD) December 26, 2023

A large police presence was seen near the St. Lucie County Aquarium.

