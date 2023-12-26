Fort Pierce police investigate officer-involved shooting
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Fort Pierce.
Fort Pierce police spokesman Larry Croom confirmed the incident but offered no additional information.
It's not immediately known if a suspect or officer was shot.
Police later announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the shooting occurred on Seaway Drive and that a suspect was in custody.
A large police presence was seen near the St. Lucie County Aquarium.
