Kwanzaa celebration held in Delray Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday marked the first day of Kwanzaa — a seven-day celebration that pays tribute to African-American ancestral roots.

The Spady Cultural Heritage Museum in Delray Beach invited families to enjoy a celebration.

The event included live music, arts and crafts, storytelling and more.

Akbar James Watson explains the significance of Kwanzaa during an event held in Delray Beach on Dec. 26, 2023.

It centered around the seven core principles.

"Usually the first day of Kwanzaa is Umoja, which means unity, so everybody comes together in a form of unity," Akbar James Watson said. "We talk about the struggles that we did throughout the year, and we bring those together to celebrate those struggles and the accomplishments that happen throughout the year."

Kwanzaa ends on the first day of the new year.

