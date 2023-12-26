Person rescued at Boynton Inlet Park, taken to hospital

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

One person was taken to a hospital following a water rescue at Boynton Inlet Park on Tuesday, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Crews responded to the park just after 2:30 p.m.

Initial 911 callers said that Ocean Rescue lifeguards had pulled someone from the water.

Fire Rescue crews found one person alert and being tended to by Ocean Rescue just south of the Boynton Inlet.

The victim, whose condition has not been released, was later taken to a hospital.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Judy Anderson is retiring on Saturday after working at the same Waffle House in Tennessee for...
Waffle House employee retiring after 43 years at same restaurant
Peter Vrinios continues his family's tradition of making candy canes.
Man continues 125-year-old family tradition of making candy canes from scratch
What stores are open and closed on Christmas Day in 2023?
Breeze Airways adds Vero Beach flights to Islip, N.Y.
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park

Latest News

Post-holiday travelers face more than 30 delays at PBIA
South Florida airports experiencing heavy delays with high number of travelers
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR PARKWOOD ENTERTAINMENT - Beyonce performs during the Formation World...
Beyoncé's childhood home in Houston burns on Christmas morning
Broward County schools weigh expansion of 4-day weeks in high schools