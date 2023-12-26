Person rescued at Boynton Inlet Park, taken to hospital

One person was taken to a hospital following a water rescue at Boynton Inlet Park on Tuesday, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Crews responded to the park just after 2:30 p.m.

Initial 911 callers said that Ocean Rescue lifeguards had pulled someone from the water.

Fire Rescue crews found one person alert and being tended to by Ocean Rescue just south of the Boynton Inlet.

The victim, whose condition has not been released, was later taken to a hospital.

