Post-holiday travelers face more than 30 delays at PBIA

The FAA implemented a flight delay program on Tuesday, affecting some airports in Florida.

"It could have been worse, but it was an unexpected delay," traveler Brian Cherry told WPTV. "Those are never fun."

The Cherry family, who is visiting South Florida from New Jersey, dealt with a rental car delay when they landed at Palm Beach International Airport on Tuesday.

"Even though we prepaid, there was actually no rental cars available, and they said it would be at least two hours until it would be available," Cherry said.

Charlene Furman was among the people at PBIA on Tuesday to pick up loved ones traveling for the holidays

Other travelers experienced flight delays. According to the PBIA website, there were over 30 outgoing flight delays on Tuesday.

"The flight was supposed to take off at 6:30 from Westchester [County] Airport. It did not. Then it was delayed until 8:30, then it was 9:15, then 9:46," Charlene Furman told WPTV while waiting for her granddaughter's flight to land. "Other flights from Westchester, which were supposed to leave after her [flight], got in before. But there's about three flights from Westchester that are coming in all within about an hour."

According to a post on X by the Tampa International Airport on Tuesday, "The FAA implemented a delay program impacting Florida airports," which is something the FAA implements when there is high air traffic volume.

"Remember, air travel is up 12% from even last year. It's even past the numbers from the pre-Covid numbers," Pete Trabucco, an aviation and travel expert, said.

Trabucco warns post-holiday travelers should be patient this week, get to the airport at least two hours before their flights and check their flight status frequently.

"A lot of times you'll go to the airport, you didn't look that morning and unfortunately, it's gonna be delayed several hours," he said.

Trabucco told WPTV the worst day to travel this week, by plane and car, is expected to be Thursday, Dec. 28, so if you're hitting the road or the skies that day, just be prepared.

"That's what it is with flying. Just deal with it and don't get upset," Furman said. "If you want to fly, just relax and go with the flow."

