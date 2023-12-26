Suspect arrested in officer-involved shooting after reported shoplifting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that originated from a reported shoplifting at a food market/gas station in Fort Pierce on Tuesday morning.

The suspect was arrested after several shots were fired though none hit the officer, Deputy Police Chief Kenny Norria said at a news conference. The unnamed officer returned fire in the incident at 9:07 a.m.

The suspect has injuries that are not life-threatening, Norris said.

The shooting occurred on Seaway Drive in Museum Pointe Park area.

A large police presence was seen near the St. Lucie County Aquarium though police said there was no danger to the public.

The shooting occurred after a shoplifting report at Cumberland Farms at 975 Seawater Drive.

"Officers put their lives on the line daily, such as something as simple as this that could have caused the officer his life," Norris said.

Norris said his agency is handling the criminal manner and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Following protocol, the officer is on paid leave during the investigation.

