Ads coming to Amazon Prime Video starting Jan. 29

Customers do have the option of paying an additional $2.99 per month if they want to continue...
Customers do have the option of paying an additional $2.99 per month if they want to continue to watch Prime Video without seeing the commercials.(Amazon via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some Amazon Prime Video customers will begin to see ads while watching their favorite shows and movies starting next year.

The company initially announced the plans to bring commercials to Prime Video earlier this fall but said the advertisements will now begin on Jan. 29.

Amazon said at the time the ads would allow them to “continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time.”

Customers do have the option of paying an additional $2.99 per month if they want to continue to watch Prime Video without seeing the commercials.

Other streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ have already introduced a tiered subscription model.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peter Vrinios continues his family's tradition of making candy canes.
Man continues 125-year-old family tradition of making candy canes from scratch
Judy Anderson is retiring on Saturday after working at the same Waffle House in Tennessee for...
Waffle House employee retiring after 43 years at same restaurant
Suspect arrested in officer-involved shooting in Fort Pierce
Breeze Airways adds Vero Beach flights to Islip, N.Y.
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot climbs to $685 million after no one wins on Christmas

Latest News

Senior US officials head to Mexico to seek more help from their counterparts to drive down...
Talks begin in Mexico over U.S. border crisis
FILE - A sign for The New York Times hangs above the entrance to its building, Thursday, May...
The New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft over use of its stories used to train chatbots
A missing pregnant Texas teenager and her boyfriend were found dead in a parked car Tuesday in...
Bodies suspected to be pregnant woman and boyfriend were shot, police say
Travelers encounter another 'ground delay' at PBIA
Florida first responders saved the driver of a semi truck that had driven off an overpass.
WATCH: Firefighters make daring rescue of driver after 18-wheeler dangles over overpass