Chopper lands in canal in Miami-Dade; pilot, passenger treated

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Two people were treated after a helicopter landed in a canal in Southwest Miami-Dade from Fort Myers on Wednesday afternoon.

One person was taken to a local hospital out of precaution and the pilot was being given CPR, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told WTVJ.

The helicopter landed near Southwest 184th and 122nd Street near Zoo Miami.

WTVJ's chopper shot aerials that appeared to show fuel in the water. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue divers were seen searching the water near the streak of fuel.

