Deployed soldier’s dog found three weeks after going missing from South Carolina home

By Kevin Connaughton and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
IRMO, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A dog who went missing for three weeks while his military owner was deployed overseas has been found safe, WIS reports.

The dog, a Pitbull named Titan, was found 10 miles from his South Carolina home after going missing for about three weeks.

According to Homeward Bound Pet Rescue (HBPR), Titan went missing from Chinquapin Road on Dec. 7 and was last seen on Dec. 21 at around 4:30 p.m.

Since Titan’s owner is a soldier currently overseas, the dog had been staying with his family on Harbison Boulevard.

Several people jumped in to help when Titan went missing, HBPR added.

Linda Provence, the co-founder of HBPR, told WIS she put up flyers and knocked on doors looking for the pup.

The rescue said many kind people rode around, hung flyers, put out food, talked to people, set up feeding stations, cameras, searched with drones and shared on social media.

“One lady even set up a skillet and fried bacon to try to lure him,” Provence said.

Then on Tuesday morning, Titan was found sleeping on another family’s back porch and was able to FaceTime with his owner after the service member’s other family drove down from Charlotte.

“When I drove up the driveway and saw them with him, they had the owner on Facetime,” Provence stated. “Just seeing his face and seeing that happy dog back with his family. That sort of reward is a thrill for me.”

