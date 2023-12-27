FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: December 27, 2023

We’ll see daytime highs generally in the middle 70s with low humidity.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - A very pleasant day is ahead here in South Florida.

We’ll see daytime highs generally in the middle 70s with low humidity.

We’ll have a northwest wind in place not just today but for the next several days.

So, as a result, temperatures will continue to drop as a series of fronts move across the area.

Tomorrow we’ll have some rain early in the morning, hanging around through about 1 or 2 in the afternoon.

The morning commute will be damp and the evening commute will be dry.

However, temperatures tomorrow will be cooler with highs, for the most part, in the 60s.

Then as we head into the weekend, daytime highs will drop into the middle 60s.

That’s about 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

At nighttime, we’ll see overnight lows in the 40s.

As we ring in the New Year on Sunday night, temperatures should be in the upper 50s when the clock strikes 2024.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peter Vrinios continues his family's tradition of making candy canes.
Man continues 125-year-old family tradition of making candy canes from scratch
Judy Anderson is retiring on Saturday after working at the same Waffle House in Tennessee for...
Waffle House employee retiring after 43 years at same restaurant
Suspect arrested in officer-involved shooting in Fort Pierce
Breeze Airways adds Vero Beach flights to Islip, N.Y.
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot climbs to $685 million after no one wins on Christmas

Latest News

We’ll see daytime highs generally in the middle 70s with low humidity.
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: December 27, 2023
Breezy with passing showers and cloudy skies on Friday, along with afternoon high temperatures...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: December 22, 2023
Breezy with passing showers and cloudy skies on Friday, along with afternoon high temperatures...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: December 22, 2023
After starting the day with lows in the upper 60s, highs will be in the low to mid 70s...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: December 21, 2023