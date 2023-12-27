FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: December 27, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - A very pleasant day is ahead here in South Florida.

We’ll see daytime highs generally in the middle 70s with low humidity.

We’ll have a northwest wind in place not just today but for the next several days.

So, as a result, temperatures will continue to drop as a series of fronts move across the area.

Tomorrow we’ll have some rain early in the morning, hanging around through about 1 or 2 in the afternoon.

The morning commute will be damp and the evening commute will be dry.

However, temperatures tomorrow will be cooler with highs, for the most part, in the 60s.

Then as we head into the weekend, daytime highs will drop into the middle 60s.

That’s about 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

At nighttime, we’ll see overnight lows in the 40s.

As we ring in the New Year on Sunday night, temperatures should be in the upper 50s when the clock strikes 2024.

