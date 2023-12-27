Human remains found in 1985 identified decades later

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Human remains that were found near a Palm Beach County canal bank nearly 39 years ago have been identified, the sheriff's office announced Wednesday.

Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the remains were found Jan. 12, 1985, by children playing in a heavily wooded area south of Forest Hill Boulevard and west of Jog Road.

The sheriff's office and the medical examiner collected the remains, which had a gunshot wound, and investigated the scene.

The case was ruled a homicide, but the identity of the remains was unknown for decades.

At the time of discovery, the sheriff's office said DNA was entered into an FBI database, but no match was found.

However, recent advancements by forensic investigators help lead to a breakthrough in this case. Investigators said a kinship match was obtained, identifying the remains as Terry Ketron.

After further investigating the case, the sheriff's office said Ketron traveled to South Florida in the early 1980s from Kentucky with a woman named Connie or Bonnie, with an unknown last name.

Investigators said Ketron last spoke to his family on the phone where he shared information that he was having problems with his girlfriend and her family members.

Ketron's family said they never heard from him after that phone call and his whereabouts remained a mystery.

Detectives said they are still seeking the public's help with identifying Ketron's female companion who traveled with him to Florida or any other friends/associates known to him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective John Cogburn at 561-688-4063, Crime Stoppers at ** TIPS or 1-800-458-TIPS.

