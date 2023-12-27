Man faces first-degree attempted murder charge after officer-involved shooting

A 25-year-old man is facing four charges, including first-degree attempted murder, after the officer-involved shooting Tuesday in Fort Pierce.

D'marcus R. Rhynes was booked at 7 p.m. Tuesday into the St. Lucie County Jail on suspicion of larceny, possession of weapon by a convicted felon and resisting officer with violence. No court information is listed in the clerk system.

Spokesman Larry Croom told WPTV police believe he is homeless.

No mugshot is lifted on the jail's website.

He was wounded and taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce in stable condition.

Rhynes was released from a Florida prison on May 1 after serving a 42.9-month sentence including credit in the county jail. He was convicted on Aug. 11, 2022, on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief, child abuse and child neglect for the offense on July 5, 2019.

Rhynes was arrested after several shots were fired, though none hit the officer, Deputy Police Chief Kenny Norris said at a news conference Tuesday. The unnamed officer returned fire in the incident and the suspect suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, Norris said.

Officers responded at 8:57 a.m. for a report of larceny at Cumberland Farms at 975 Seaway Drive.

The shooting occurred near Museum Pointe Park. A large police presence was seen near the St. Lucie County Aquarium, though police said there was no danger to the public.

An officer saw a person matching the description of the suspect walking west on Seaway Drive.

The officer is on paid leave during the investigation, which is standard procedure after a police-involved shooting.

