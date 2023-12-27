Police: 3 men involved in sale of fake Dolphins tickets to undercover officers

Miami Dolphins helmets sit on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the New York...
Miami Dolphins helmets sit on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec 17, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Three South Florida men are facing felony charges for their roles in the sale of fake tickets and suite access to the Miami Dolphins game on Christmas Eve.

According to Miami-Dade police arrest reports, Marc Anthony Verna sold the phony tickets to Sunday's game between the Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys to undercover police officers via the online platform OfferUp.

Verna then arranged a meeting with the undercover officers, introducing them to Michael Castro, who escorted them to Shamarus Polycarpe, a ticket taker at Hard Rock Stadium, police said.

Miami Dolphins cheerleaders wearing Santa jackets perform during the first half of a Christmas...
Miami Dolphins cheerleaders wearing Santa jackets perform during the first half of a Christmas Eve game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Polycarpe pretended to scan the fake tickets and allowed the undercover officers to enter the stadium, police said.

All three men were arrested on charges of organized scheme to defraud, grand theft and unlawful use of a communications device.

According to police, the investigation revealed that other victims paid Verna $500 using Venmo after being promised two tickets in section 245.

The Dolphins beat the Cowboys 22-20 to secure a spot in the playoffs.

