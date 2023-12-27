Record-breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot claimed; winner remains anonymous

FILE - A customer shows off a Mega Millions lottery ticket after purchasing it in Orlando, Fla.
FILE - A customer shows off a Mega Millions lottery ticket after purchasing it in Orlando, Fla.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By Jamiya Coleman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - A record-breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot has been claimed in Florida.

On Wednesday, the Florida Lottery announced Saltines Holdings, LLC. claimed the monumental jackpot from a drawing held on Aug. 8.

The winner did not release any further information about themselves, but they did choose to take the winnings in a lump-sum payment of $794,248,882, according to the Florida Lottery.

The winning ticket, which was claimed at Lottery headquarters, matched all five of the white balls and the Mega Ball number.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket was a Mega Millions Quick Pick that was purchased at a Publix grocery store in Neptune Beach.

The store will also receive a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peter Vrinios continues his family's tradition of making candy canes.
Man continues 125-year-old family tradition of making candy canes from scratch
Judy Anderson is retiring on Saturday after working at the same Waffle House in Tennessee for...
Waffle House employee retiring after 43 years at same restaurant
Suspect arrested in officer-involved shooting in Fort Pierce
Breeze Airways adds Vero Beach flights to Islip, N.Y.
Heat vs. Warriors Injury Report Today - December 28

Latest News

36 people were arrested during an Israeli-Palestinian protest outside Los Angeles' airport on...
Pro-Palestinian protesters block airport access roads in New York, Los Angeles
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell runs on the field as the team prepares for the Orange...
Seminoles depth chart for Orange Bowl shows lack thereof
A North Carolina family’s Christmas morning didn’t go as planned after their 3-year-old son...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
First responders "went above and beyond" and used a ladder to access the vehicle, salvaging...
First responders save family’s Christmas by rescuing gifts from car that crashed in water
FILE - Tom Smothers does yo-yo tricks during arrivals at CBS's 75th anniversary celebration...
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86