Ring in the new year with these public events

Public New Year's Eve festivities are on tap from the Boca Raton to Fort Pierce.

Following are public events scheduled on Sunday, including ones designed for children that end before midnight.

Boca Raton

The Town Center at Boca Raton

The mall will ring in 2024 with “Noon Year’s Eve" starting at 10 a.m. and ending at noon with confetti and a juice box toast. It's a morning with games, crafts, face painting, music, magic near the play area in Nordstrom Court.

Address: 600 Glades Road, Boca Raton.

Website:https://www.simon.com/mall/town-center-at-boca-raton/stream/noon-years-eve-party-6231273

Delray Beach

Old School Square

The celebration will be focused at the Amphitheater where the 100-foot Christmas tree is located. Festivities will begin at 6 p.m. with a DJ and end at 9 p.m. with fireworks. There will be vendors down Atlantic Avenue and food trucks on Swinton Avenue.

Address: 100 NW First Ave.

Website: https://www.delraybeachfl.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/1908/802

Fort Pierce

Stars over St. Lucie

You can watch the show from downtown, South Hutchinson Island, River Walk Center and other areas at 9 p.m.

Address: Fort Pierce Marina

Website:https://mainstreetfortpierce.org/

Port St. Lucie

Tradition Square

The New Year’s Eve Celebration features a DJ, live music by the Luna Blue Band, games for adults and kids, and a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Festivities start at 5 p.m.

Address: Southwest Meeting Street.

Website: facebook.com/LifeAtTradition

West Palm Beach

Cox Science Center and Aquarium

Noon Year's Eve between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. where guests can enjoy demonstrations, upbeat music and dancing. Participants can toast the new year with dry ice apple cider and do-it-yourself confetti poppers. Museum center admission cost is $24 for adults, $22 for seniors 60 and older $20 for children 3-12, members free. Children under 3 free.

Address: 4801 Dreher Trail North

Website:https://www.coxsciencecenter.org/noon-years-eve

Holiday in Paradise

Sandi tree, Ferris and Paradise Island will end the holiday season schedule at midnight rather than the usual daily conclusion at 10 p.m. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. Sandi is the world's only 35-foot tall, 700-ton tree made out of sand. Event free except for Ferris wheel $5 per ride.

Address: 100 Clematis St.

Website:https://www.wpb.org/government/community-events/events/holiday-in-paradise/holiday-schedule-of-events

