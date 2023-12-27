Travelers encounter another 'ground delay' at PBIA

For the second day in a row, the Federal Aviation Administration has issued a "ground delay" at Palm Beach International Airport amid heavy travel after Christmas.

The federal agency's National Airspace System Status listed an average delay of 223 minutes "due to airport volume." On Tuesday, delays also average four hours at one points.

There were 25 departure and 15 arrival delays through Thursday afternoon, according to the airport.

There were no "ground delays" listed for the other two South Florida airports, Fort Lauderdale-Holywood International Airport and Miami International Airport though there were backups Tuesday.

Also there are two "ground delays" at airports in Southwest Florida.

At Southwest Florida International Airport in Lee County there is a 30-minute "ground delay" and increasing and 203 minutes at Naples Airport.

And like Tuesday, there are flight delays at Tampa International Airport though no "ground delay"

Nationally, there are 3,871 delays within and out of the United States with 130 cancellations so far Wednesday, according to Flight Aware.

There have been a large number of travelers passing through security points.

And FAA has been spacing out flights to minimize congestion in the airspace in Florida.

Scripps Only Content 2023