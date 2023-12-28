BSO arrests former school employee for making threats

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A former Broward County Public Schools employee was arrested for making false bomb threats and making written threats to kill, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Sunrise Police arrested Jayson Arlon Richardson , 42, on Dec. 21 following a lengthy investigation that began mid-November, BSO said.

According to detectives, on Nov. 18, the BSO Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) received five bomb threats through the FortfiyFL application against schools in Deerfield Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Plantation. Through investigative means, Richardson was developed as a suspect, BSO said. It was learned that the threats came from a public library computer in Delray Beach, where Richardson was using a computer at the time the threats were made. On Dec. 13, three additional shooting threats against the schools were received by BSO’s RTCC through the FortifyFL app. Investigation revealed that the threats came from the Davie/Cooper City Branch Library in Broward County, and Richardson was again developed as a suspect, BSO said.

According to detectives, following his arrest, Richardson confessed to the crimes. Detectives said that Richardson previously worked as a teacher’s assistant for BCPS.

He faces five counts of making false bomb threats and three counts of making written threats to kill.

BSO is reminding the community that these types of threats are taken seriously, investigated fully and could result in criminal charges. Anyone who sees, hears or learns of these types of threats should immediately report them.

To report suspicious activity, contact the Broward Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

