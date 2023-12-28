Cold weather shelter to open this weekend in Fort Pierce

With low temperatures in the 40s forecast this weekend, officials in St. Lucie County announced they will be opening an emergency cold weather shelter in Fort Pierce.

The shelter will be located at Percy Peek Gym, located at 2902 Avenue D, and be open from Dec. 29-31 from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily.

If the temperature or wind chill remains at 48 degrees or below, officials said the shelter will remain open throughout the day.

For those who need transportation to the temporary shelter, the Area Regional Transit (ART) will run fixed routes in addition to circular pick-ups at Pinewood Park, located at 820 Sunrise Boulevard (South U.S. 1 across from Fort Pierce Police Department) and the Kilmer Branch Library, located at 101 Melody Lane between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

For more information about the emergency cold weather shelter at Percy Peek Gym, contact Pastor Hazel Hoylman with In the Image of Christ at 772-359-9653.

Scripps Only Content 2023