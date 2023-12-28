Dave Chappelle cuts short South Florida show after spotting cellphone in crowd

Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration week on...
Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration week on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in New York.
Published: Dec. 28, 2023
Dave Chappelle brought the laughs Wednesday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, but he wasn't amused when someone in the audience was using a cellphone to record him.

Chappelle cut short his show after catching the man in the act, calling him out and alerting him to security before scolding the audience and walking off the stage, shaking his head in apparent anger.

It happened near the end of his performance during an exchange with an audience member. That's when he noticed a man near the front row recording him.

Chappelle was quick to point the man out and admonish him for doing so, explaining to those in attendance why he doesn't allow phones at his show. The controversial comedian, known for his raunchy humor that has led to criticism from the LGBTQ+ community, equated a phone being pointed at him to a gun.

Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration week...
Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration week Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in New York.

Cellphones and other recording devices are prohibited during his shows, and Wednesday night's performance was no exception. Attendees were notified of this when purchasing tickets, and there was signage throughout Hard Rock Live reminding patrons of this.

Attendees had to place their phones in Yondr bags that were locked before entering the venue and could only be opened at designated areas outside the theater.

Even DJ Trauma, who provided the on-stage introductions, warned the audience before the show began that phones were not allowed and anyone caught with one would be escorted out.

Not everyone heeded the warning.

It was the second of a five-night stand at the Seminole Hard Rock between Christmas and New Year's Eve.

