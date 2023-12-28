Doctors warn about asthma inhaler switch coming in January

Starting Jan. 1, the asthma inhaler Flovent, made by GSK, will disappear from pharmacy shelves.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Doctors are warning asthma patients about a big change coming to inhalers.

Starting Monday, the asthma inhaler Flovent, made by GSK, will disappear from pharmacy shelves.

Physicians say an authorized generic version that will take its place will work just as well. However, it doesn’t appear to be covered as widely by insurers.

Doctors are urging patients to take action now to get new prescriptions if needed and sort out coverage issues, especially since it’s respiratory virus season.

Industry insiders said GSK is discontinuing Flovent due to Medicaid rebate changes that would force the company to pay large penalties for hiking prices.

