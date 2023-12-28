Dozens of sightings reported as massive lizards invade South Carolina, officials say

The Department of Natural Resources is warning about massive lizards invading South Carolina called tegus. (SOURCE: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Wildlife agencies are asking people to report sightings of a large, invasive lizard species that has been found in South Carolina.

The South American tegu is a black and white or red lizard that can grow up to 4 feet long and weigh 10 pounds. They have often been turned loose in the wild by owners who did not research their full-grown lizard before buying one.

The lizards typically eat other reptiles as well as the eggs of ground-nesting birds, like turkeys and quail. They also carry salmonella.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said they have received over 100 reports of tegu sightings since they first confirmed the lizard in the state. So far, they have confirmed 24 black and white tegus and two red tegus.

If you happen to spot a tegu in the wild, you are urged to report it using this form.

Photos of the lizard are also required for a sighting to be officially confirmed.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peter Vrinios continues his family's tradition of making candy canes.
Man continues 125-year-old family tradition of making candy canes from scratch
FILE - Mega Millions lottery tickets and a wager slip are displayed, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in...
Largest Mega Millions winner of $1.58 billion prize revealed: group from Miami
Judy Anderson is retiring on Saturday after working at the same Waffle House in Tennessee for...
Waffle House employee retiring after 43 years at same restaurant
Suspect arrested in officer-involved shooting in Fort Pierce
Heat vs. Warriors Injury Report Today - December 28

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows a Wendy's restaurant in Providence, R.I. in 2014.
Wendy’s is selling 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers into the new year: See how you can get one
Plane makes belly landing in St. Lucie County
Port St. Lucie construction sites hit by thieves
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, shakes hands with U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken...
US delegation meets with Mexico’s government on migrant influx, as officials clear border tent camp