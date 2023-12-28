Family of man electrocuted at Harbourside Place files lawsuit

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The family of a man electrocuted in the fountains at Harbourside Place in Jupiter has filed a lawsuit.

Attorney Scott B. Smith represents the family of Nate Davenport, the 45-year-old man who died while trying to rescue his son on Oct. 22. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, is against Harbourside Place, Capital 400, Harbourisde Funding and Allied Management Associates.

The lawsuit cites negligence and infliction of emotional distress the incident caused to Nate Davenport's wife, Amy Davenport and their four children, and seeks more than $50,000 in compensatory damages.

Smith sent the following statement to WTPV regarding the filing of the complaint for Amy Davenport and her four children:

