FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: December 28, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Expect a damp morning across South Florida.

We will have light to moderate rainfall through about lunchtime or early afternoon. Roughly half an inch of rain is in the forecast.

We start to dry things out as this system starts pulling away from us during the afternoon hours.

However, with the north wind, it will be a cool day. The daytime high today is mainly in the 60s.

A cold front will move through tonight. There will be no rain with it. But it will reinforce that cooler and dryer air.

Tomorrow we’re partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

For the weekend, there will be ample sunshine but daytime highs will be trapped in the middle 60s — about 10 degrees below average.

Sunday night as we ring in the new year, we’ll see temperatures for the most part in the upper 50s.

It will be cool early Monday morning with lows dropping into the 40s.

