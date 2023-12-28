FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: December 28, 2023

A former Broward County Public Schools employee was arrested for making false bomb threats and making written threats to kill, BSO said.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Expect a damp morning across South Florida.

We will have light to moderate rainfall through about lunchtime or early afternoon. Roughly half an inch of rain is in the forecast.

We start to dry things out as this system starts pulling away from us during the afternoon hours.

However, with the north wind, it will be a cool day. The daytime high today is mainly in the 60s.

A cold front will move through tonight. There will be no rain with it. But it will reinforce that cooler and dryer air.

Tomorrow we’re partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

For the weekend, there will be ample sunshine but daytime highs will be trapped in the middle 60s — about 10 degrees below average.

Sunday night as we ring in the new year, we’ll see temperatures for the most part in the upper 50s.

It will be cool early Monday morning with lows dropping into the 40s.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peter Vrinios continues his family's tradition of making candy canes.
Man continues 125-year-old family tradition of making candy canes from scratch
FILE - Mega Millions lottery tickets and a wager slip are displayed, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in...
Largest Mega Millions winner of $1.58 billion prize revealed: group from Miami
A mother of two was shot and killed on Christmas Eve while she was trying to get her younger...
Argument between brothers over Christmas gifts leads to death of older sister, sheriff’s office says
The Hubble Space Telescope captured a mysterious phenomenon on Saturn's rings.
Hubble Space Telescope captures image of ghostly shadows on Saturn’s rings
Heat vs. Warriors Injury Report Today - December 28

Latest News

We will have light to moderate rainfall through about lunchtime or early afternoon. Roughly...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: December 28, 2023
We’ll see daytime highs generally in the middle 70s with low humidity.
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: December 27, 2023
We’ll see daytime highs generally in the middle 70s with low humidity.
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: December 27, 2023
Breezy with passing showers and cloudy skies on Friday, along with afternoon high temperatures...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: December 22, 2023