House Ethics Committee opens inquiry into Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
The U.S. House Ethics Committee said Wednesday it has opened an inquiry into Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla.

A subcommittee will investigate whether the Florida Democrat violated any laws or the code of official conduct related to alleged violations of campaign finance regulations or other rules.

They said the investigation will focus on her 2022 special election and reelection campaigns and whether she failed to disclose required information.

They'll also look into whether Cherfilus-McCormick accepted volunteer services for official work from someone not employed by her office.

The committee said the case was referred to them by the Office of Congressional Ethics.

Cherfilus-McCormick's office sent the following statement to WPTV regarding the inquiry:

"As the Ethics Committee said in its statement, the mere fact of establishing an investigative subcommittee does not itself indicate that any violation occurred. Regardless, the Congresswoman takes these matters seriously and is working to resolve them."

