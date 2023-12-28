Lake Worth Beach man, 85, struck and killed by car

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
An elderly man was killed Wednesday after he was hit by a vehicle in Lake Worth Beach, deputies said.

The collision occurred just after 12:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Dixie Highway.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report, Miguel Francisco Francisco, 85, of Lake Worth Beach was standing in a left turn lane about 100 feet south of a marked crosswalk, attempting to cross the road from east to west.

A driver in a Toyota Corolla was heading southbound on Dixie Highway in the outside lane approaching Francisco.

As the Corolla neared the pedestrian, the report said Francisco darted into the southbound lanes of Dixie Highway, into the path of the vehicle.

Deputies said the front of the car struck Francisco, and the driver stopped at the scene.

Francisco was taken by Palm Beach Fire Rescue to St. Mary's Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

