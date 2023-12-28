Martin County Sheriff's Office seizes 10,000 fentanyl pills worth $300,000

Three men from New York were arrested Wednesday after, deputies say, they transported 10,000 fentanyl pills with a street value of $300,000.

Martin County Sheriff's Offfice deputies arrested Jeffry Ezequiel Gonzalez-Ortiz, 30, Yelson Daniel Alvarez-Ortiz, 26, and Carlos Antonio Almonte-Melo, 36 in the parking lot of a retail shopping plaza on Federal Highway.

LARGEST FENTANYL LOAD IN COUNTY’S HISTORY SEIZED BY MCSO SPECIAL INVESTIGATIONS DETECTIVES 10,000 freshly pressed... Posted by Martin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 28, 2023

Deputies said the three men are suspected to be part of a larger drug trafficking organization.

They face fentanyl trafficking charges, which carries a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years in prison.

