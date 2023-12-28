Martin County Sheriff's Office seizes 10,000 fentanyl pills worth $300,000

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Three men from New York were arrested Wednesday after, deputies say, they transported 10,000 fentanyl pills with a street value of $300,000.

Martin County Sheriff's Offfice deputies arrested Jeffry Ezequiel Gonzalez-Ortiz, 30, Yelson Daniel Alvarez-Ortiz, 26, and Carlos Antonio Almonte-Melo, 36 in the parking lot of a retail shopping plaza on Federal Highway.

LARGEST FENTANYL LOAD IN COUNTY’S HISTORY SEIZED BY MCSO SPECIAL INVESTIGATIONS DETECTIVES 10,000 freshly pressed...

Posted by Martin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 28, 2023

Deputies said the three men are suspected to be part of a larger drug trafficking organization.

They face fentanyl trafficking charges, which carries a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years in prison.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Peter Vrinios continues his family's tradition of making candy canes.
Man continues 125-year-old family tradition of making candy canes from scratch
FILE - Mega Millions lottery tickets and a wager slip are displayed, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in...
Largest Mega Millions winner of $1.58 billion prize revealed: group from Miami
A mother of two was shot and killed on Christmas Eve while she was trying to get her younger...
Argument between brothers over Christmas gifts leads to death of older sister, sheriff’s office says
The Hubble Space Telescope captured a mysterious phenomenon on Saturn's rings.
Hubble Space Telescope captures image of ghostly shadows on Saturn’s rings
Ring in the new year with these public events

Latest News

Mulch truck overturns at intersection of US Highway 441, Lake Worth Road
BSO arrests former school employee for making threats
We will have light to moderate rainfall through about lunchtime or early afternoon. Roughly...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: December 28, 2023
Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration week on...
Dave Chappelle cuts short South Florida show after spotting cellphone in crowd