Martin County Sheriff's Office seizes 10,000 fentanyl pills worth $300,000
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Three men from New York were arrested Wednesday after, deputies say, they transported 10,000 fentanyl pills with a street value of $300,000.
Martin County Sheriff's Offfice deputies arrested Jeffry Ezequiel Gonzalez-Ortiz, 30, Yelson Daniel Alvarez-Ortiz, 26, and Carlos Antonio Almonte-Melo, 36 in the parking lot of a retail shopping plaza on Federal Highway.
Deputies said the three men are suspected to be part of a larger drug trafficking organization.
They face fentanyl trafficking charges, which carries a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years in prison.
