Mulch truck overturns at intersection of US Highway 441, Lake Worth Road

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
A tractor-trailer carrying mulch overturned Thursday morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 441 and Lake Worth Road.

The crash forced the closure of the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 441 while Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews worked to clear the scene.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said one person was taken to a hospital.

All lanes were reopened shortly before noon.

