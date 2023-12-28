No big winner yet in Powerball as jackpot reaches $760 million

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Your next chance to be a big winner is Saturday night.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(Gray News) - That big money is still up for grabs.

The jackpot will be worth an estimated $760 million in the next Powerball drawing after no winning ticket was drawn Wednesday night.

The swelling prize is the fourth Powerball jackpot to exceed half a billion dollars this year.

The lottery’s next drawing will be Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time.

After more than two months with no grand prize winner, the jackpot carries a lump-sum option estimated at $382.5 million.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In addition to live broadcasts from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, drawings are livestreamed on Powerball.com.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

