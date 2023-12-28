No swim advisory issued for Intracoastal Waterway near Boca Raton

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County issued a no swim advisory on Thursday for the Intracoastal Waterway near Boca Raton.

The health alert was issued following a recent wastewater spill into the waterway near 1629 Royal Palm Way.

Health officials said drinking water is not affected.

Residents and visitors in the area are urged to take precautions when in contact with the Intracoastal Waterway officials said. The city of Boca Raton is coordinating testing and cleanup actions with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the health department said.

Water contaminated with elevated fecal bacteria poses health risks to humans. Officials said microbes in fecal bacteria could cause gastrointestinal issues and other conditions.

Anyone who comes into contact with the water in this area should wash thoroughly, especially before eating or drinking.

Extra precautions should be taken for children, older adults, as well as people with weakened immune systems, officials said.

