Plane makes belly landing in St. Lucie County

A small plane had to make an emergency landing in St. Lucie County on Wednesday, fire crews said.

According to a post on the St. Lucie County Fire District's Facebook page, the incident occurred at about 5 p.m. at the Treasure Coast International Airport.

Officials said the plane experienced a problem with its landing gear, causing it to land on its belly.

The three people on board, which included two adults and one child, along with their dog, escaped without injury.

