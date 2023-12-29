BSO detectives searching for missing boy from Tamarac

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old boy.

According to detectives, Isaiah Lopez was last seen around 11 a.m. on Thursday in the 4500 block of Treehouse Lane in Tamarac.

Lopez stands about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

