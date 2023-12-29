Dolly Parton surprises terminally ill fan with personal phone call and message

A terminally ill fan hoped to meet Dolly Parton and she surprised him with a call. (Source: LeGrand Gold & Alice Wills Gold/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREM, Utah (Gray News) - Dolly Parton recently surprised a terminally ill fan who wanted to meet the iconic singer with a personal call.

According to The Washington Post, LeGrand Gold learned that his stage four colon cancer had become terminal, and he was worried he might not complete all his bucket list items.

About a year ago, Gold wrote on a napkin 11 tasks he wanted to accomplish.

He figured one of them, meeting Parton, would be impossible.

But after Gold’s wife, Alice, posted his wish online, Gold received a call from Parton this week while at his Utah home.

Gold, 48, was reportedly shocked to hear the voice of one of his favorite musicians.

According to reports, the two spoke for about four minutes with Parton changing the lyrics of “I Will Always Love You” to “I will always love LG,” using his nickname.

Gold is expected to live two to 12 more months, The Washington Post reports.

He shared that Parton’s call “meant a lot.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peter Vrinios continues his family's tradition of making candy canes.
Man continues 125-year-old family tradition of making candy canes from scratch
FILE - Mega Millions lottery tickets and a wager slip are displayed, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in...
Largest Mega Millions winner of $1.58 billion prize revealed: group from Miami
Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration week on...
Dave Chappelle cuts short South Florida show after spotting cellphone in crowd
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill warms up before NFL football game against the Dallas...
Will Tyreek Hill Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
A mother of two was shot and killed on Christmas Eve while she was trying to get her younger...
Argument between brothers over Christmas gifts leads to death of older sister, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Stationary trains and rail equipment are seen on a quiet Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in a railyard...
Pedestrian hit by train in Lake Worth Beach
Indian River County Sheriff's Office to open cold weather shelter
Miami head coach Mario Cristobal watches the action during the first half of an NCAA college...
Rutgers defeats Miami 31-24 in Pinstripe Bowl
No swim advisory issued for Intracoastal Waterway near Boca Raton
Lake Worth Beach man, 85, struck and killed by car