Indian River County Sheriff's Office to open cold weather shelter

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Officials in Indian River County will be opening a cold weather shelter this week with low temperatures forecast in the 40s this weekend.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page that they are opening a shelter to those in need Saturday night.

Check-in will be at the agency's visitation building located at 4055 41st Avenue.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and close at 8 p.m.

For more information on the cold weather shelter, those interested call the department's non-emergency line at (772) 978-6240.

For additional resources call the Indian River County Emergency Operations Center at (772) 226-3900.

A cold weather shelter will also be open in Fort Pierce this weekend.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Peter Vrinios continues his family's tradition of making candy canes.
Man continues 125-year-old family tradition of making candy canes from scratch
FILE - Mega Millions lottery tickets and a wager slip are displayed, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in...
Largest Mega Millions winner of $1.58 billion prize revealed: group from Miami
Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration week on...
Dave Chappelle cuts short South Florida show after spotting cellphone in crowd
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill warms up before NFL football game against the Dallas...
Will Tyreek Hill Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
A mother of two was shot and killed on Christmas Eve while she was trying to get her younger...
Argument between brothers over Christmas gifts leads to death of older sister, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Stationary trains and rail equipment are seen on a quiet Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in a railyard...
Pedestrian hit by train in Lake Worth Beach
Miami head coach Mario Cristobal watches the action during the first half of an NCAA college...
Rutgers defeats Miami 31-24 in Pinstripe Bowl
No swim advisory issued for Intracoastal Waterway near Boca Raton
Lake Worth Beach man, 85, struck and killed by car