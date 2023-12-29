Palm City attorney one of 21 attorneys disciplined by Florida Supreme Court

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Palm City attorney is facing disciplinary action for mishandling a client's immigration matter, the Florida Bar announced Friday.

Nazmul Islam is one of 21 attorneys disciplined by the Florida Supreme Court. The Florida Bar said five attorneys were reprimanded, 12 were suspended and four had their licenses revoked.

According to the Florida Bar, Islam’s client was facing deportation and he told his client not to appear in court. When the judge asked Islam where his client was, Islam told the judge that he did not know. Since his client did not appear in court, the judge entered an order of removal.

The Florida Supreme Court ruled that Islam failed to provide competent representation, failed to adequately communicate with the client, failed to diligently handle the matter, engaged in dishonest conduct and failed to advise his client of the order of removal.

He is being suspended for one year effective 30 days following a Dec. 14 court order.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration week on...
Dave Chappelle cuts short South Florida show after spotting cellphone in crowd
Peter Vrinios continues his family's tradition of making candy canes.
Man continues 125-year-old family tradition of making candy canes from scratch
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill warms up before NFL football game against the Dallas...
Will Tyreek Hill Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Lake Worth Beach man, 85, struck and killed by car
Mulch truck overturns at intersection of US Highway 441, Lake Worth Road

Latest News

Warming center to open in Okeechobee County
Over 2 million passengers expected to travel over New Year's weekend
Orange Bowl or consolation game? Florida State, Georgia have plenty to prove
BSO detectives searching for missing boy from Tamarac