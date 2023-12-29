Palm City attorney one of 21 attorneys disciplined by Florida Supreme Court

A Palm City attorney is facing disciplinary action for mishandling a client's immigration matter, the Florida Bar announced Friday.

Nazmul Islam is one of 21 attorneys disciplined by the Florida Supreme Court. The Florida Bar said five attorneys were reprimanded, 12 were suspended and four had their licenses revoked.

According to the Florida Bar, Islam’s client was facing deportation and he told his client not to appear in court. When the judge asked Islam where his client was, Islam told the judge that he did not know. Since his client did not appear in court, the judge entered an order of removal.

The Florida Supreme Court ruled that Islam failed to provide competent representation, failed to adequately communicate with the client, failed to diligently handle the matter, engaged in dishonest conduct and failed to advise his client of the order of removal.

He is being suspended for one year effective 30 days following a Dec. 14 court order.

Scripps Only Content 2023