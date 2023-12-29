Pedestrian hit by train in Lake Worth Beach

A pedestrian was struck by a train in Lake Worth Beach on Thursday night, according to fire rescue officials.

The incident occurred at about 7:10 p.m. near G Street.

When crews with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to the scene, the victim was found on the western side of the tracks.

The injured person was taken by ground to a trauma center.

As of 7:30 p.m., the train remained stopped at the scene.

Fire rescue officials said the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office would perform a crash investigation.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

It's unclear what type of train hit the person.

