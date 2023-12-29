Sen. Rick Scott says Naples home was 'swatted'

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs &...
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs & Senate Rules and Administration joint hearing on Capitol Hill, Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, to examine the January 6th attack on the Capitol. (Erin Scott/The New York Times via AP, Pool)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said his home in Naples was "swatted" Wednesday night.

"Last night, while at dinner with my wife, cowards 'swatted' my home in Naples," Scott wrote in a Thursday morning post on X. "These criminals wasted the time & resources of our law enforcement in a sick attempt to terrorize my family."

The junior senator and former Florida governor thanked the Naples Police Department and Collier County Sheriff's Office for "all they do to keep us safe."

"Swatting" is described as an act of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to attract a large number of law enforcement to a particular location.

Naples police Lt. Bryan McGinn said the department's dispatchers received a call about a shooting on its nonemergency line at approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to an NBC report.

Police confirmed that the report was false and deemed it a "swatting" incident that they were investigating.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Peter Vrinios continues his family's tradition of making candy canes.
Man continues 125-year-old family tradition of making candy canes from scratch
FILE - Mega Millions lottery tickets and a wager slip are displayed, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in...
Largest Mega Millions winner of $1.58 billion prize revealed: group from Miami
Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration week on...
Dave Chappelle cuts short South Florida show after spotting cellphone in crowd
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill warms up before NFL football game against the Dallas...
Will Tyreek Hill Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
A mother of two was shot and killed on Christmas Eve while she was trying to get her younger...
Argument between brothers over Christmas gifts leads to death of older sister, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Victim of hit-and-run leaves behind wife, son, daughter
Stationary trains and rail equipment are seen on a quiet Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in a railyard...
Pedestrian hit by Brightline train in Lake Worth Beach
Indian River County Sheriff's Office to open cold weather shelter
Miami head coach Mario Cristobal watches the action during the first half of an NCAA college...
Rutgers defeats Miami 31-24 in Pinstripe Bowl