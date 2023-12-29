Warming center to open in Okeechobee County

Officials in Okeechobee County said they will open a warming center Saturday night with chilly temperatures in the forecast.

The county said they are partnering with RiteLife to provide a warming center starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. There is the potential for temperatures to be below 40 degrees for three to five hours.

The center, which will be located at 202 Northeast Second St., Suite 5 in Okeechobee, will remain open until wind chills are above 40 degrees Sunday morning. Officials said the center may close for the night if no clients are received by 10 p.m.

Anyone needing to use the center should bring their own bedding.

The county said no weapons, drugs, alcohol or pets will be allowed in the center.

For more information, contact Barbara at RiteLife by calling 561-503-1323.

