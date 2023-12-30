Cool weather helping heat up business in Martin County

Locals and tourists in downtown Stuart said Friday they have been enjoying the cooler temperatures as they prepare to ring in the new year. Several local business owners said the drop in temperature is good for their bottom line.

"[It is a] perfect night for date night, just cool weather," Treasure Coast resident Jennifer Berryhill said. "We love it."

"I think it's a beautiful night, especially to come to Townies Tavern," Treasure Coast resident Evan Milligan said. "They have the heaters going."

Summer Jackson of Island Cotton tells WPTV reporter Cassandra Garcia that business has been good throughout the holiday season.

Summer Jackson, an employee at Island Cotton clothing store in Stuart, said this is their peak season, but Friday night has been especially busy.

"There's been a lot of people walking through," Jackson said. "It's really nice ... because a lot of people come and they browse, and they find something that catches their eye, so the crowd has actually been pretty big."

Treasure Coast locals said they have noticed plenty of people out and about.

Tiffany Ferrugio explains how business has been thriving at Townies Tavern.

"I have a lot noticed a lot of people, a little more busy during the holiday season," Berryhill said. "Just enjoying the night and it's just great, just cooler weather, just brings out more spunkiness."

At Townies Tavern in Palm City, locals are enjoying the atmosphere that comes with the holiday season.

"We're getting busier, thank God," Tiffany Ferrugio, an employee at Townies Tavern said. "People love the cold weather. It's hot down here, so when it gets cold, people just love to be out here in the cold."

Both businesses are anticipating an even busier holiday weekend.

"We are really hoping because it's supposed to be chillier, so I'm really hoping that'll bring more people outside," Jackson said.

