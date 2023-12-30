Man, 28, dies after shooting linked to argument, deputies say

A 28-year-old man died after an argument between several other people led to a shooting in an apartment complex late Friday, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

Ira Lee Graham III tried to intervene in an argument that got physical during a child exchange and he was fatally shot, the sheriff's office said. Investigators believe the firearm involved was believed to be in his possession. No suspects have been named.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. at the 10X Port St. Lucie Apartments in the 1500 block of Southeast Tiffany Club Place, an area that is not within the Port St. Lucie borders. It is just east of U.S. Highway 1.

Graham was taken to a hospital but later died.

A shooting took place along Southwest Buttercup Avenue in Port St. Lucie on Dec. 21, 2023.

The sheriff's office said it was an isolated incident.

Sebastian Batista has lived for three years next to where the incident took place.

He said he's never felt threatened in the private housing community.

"Never in danger," Baptista told WPTV reporter Cassandra Garcia. "There's definitely been incidents here. I can think of one in particular, but nothing like this is a common occurrence."

Sebastian Bapistsa said he lived in Connecticut when a gunman killed 26 people, including 20 young children, at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newton in 2012.

"I was a senior in high school during Sandy Hook, so it's never fun when you hear about news like that," he said.

Other residents also were shaken to learn about a shooting so close to home.

