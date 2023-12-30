Man, 28, dies after shooting linked to argument, sheriff's office says

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST
A 28-year-old man died after an argument between several other people led to a shooting in an apartment complex late Friday, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

Ira Lee Graham III tried to intervene in an argument that got physical during a child exchange and he was fatally shot, the sheriff's office said. Investigators believe the firearm involved was believed to be in his possession.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. at the 10X Port St. Lucie Apartments in the 1500 block of Southeast Tiffany Club Place, a pocket that is not within the Port St. Lucie borders. It is just east of U.S. 1.

Graham was taken to a hospital but died later.

The sheriff's office said it was an isolated incident.

No suspects have been named.

