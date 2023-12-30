Nonprofit provides shelter, food, clothing in cold weather

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
As temperatures plummet this weekend, many underserved communities are bracing for impact.
 
County governments and nonprofits are joining together to open emergency cold weather shelters for those in need.
 
At Percy Peek Gymnasium in Fort Pierce, the nonprofit In the Image of Christ is providing shelter, food and clothing to anyone who passes through. The Treasure Coast Homeless Council also is offering long-term services to those needing help getting back on their feet.

The shelter opened Friday.

In the Image of Christ Director Dominque Cain-Douglas said only three people spent the night at the shelter.

"Last night was short," Cain-Douglas said. "We're definitely still prepared for whoever shows up today and tomorrow. As of right now, we are still going to be open until Monday morning."
 
The shelter has 100 spots available throughout the weekend. Families and children are welcome. The nonprofit is also accepting donations for those who stay the weekend.

Percy Peek Gym will be open from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Monday. The county said the shelter will remain open during the day if temperatures don’t rise above 48 degrees.

“The opportunity is here so I say just come out and take advantage of it while the chance is here,” said Cain-Douglas. “We still are waiting and we have our arms open, waiting for whoever comes.”

Below is a full list of shelters available along the Treasure Coast this weekend:

