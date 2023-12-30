Shooting near Port St. Lucie sends man to hospital

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:25 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
A shooting in St. Lucie County sent a man to the hospital Friday night, detectives said.

According to a post on the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the incident occurred near the 1500 block of Southeast Tiffany Club Place at about 8 p.m.

A 28-year-old man was injured in the shooting. His condition has not been released.

The sheriff's office said the shooting appeared to be "an isolated incident."

Southeast Tiffany Avenue was shut down at Tiffany Club Place while the sheriff's office investigated the shooting.

Drivers were urged to seek an alternate route.

Scripps Only Content 2023

