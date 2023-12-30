Swimmer seeks 'pinnacle goal' of making Olympic team

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A former St. Andrew's Aquatics club swimmer is currently competing for the University of Georgia but headed back home recently to train with a few familiar faces.

Reese Branzell, a native of Manalapan, hopes to eventually lead Team USA in Paris.

"It's been a dream of mine since I was 5 years old," Branzell said.

And it's a goal that's within reach.

"It's kind of surreal, honestly, to think that I've been swimming for so long, and I'm finally starting to reach ... my pinnacle goal," Branzell said.

His club coach at St. Andrew's, Ramon Walton, always knew from the time he was a former Scot that he had this opportunity in front of him.

"Senior year, he came over to our club team, and he felt like he just needed a change to elevate his position in swimming," Walton said. "It helped him kind of flourish and take over the group and be the leader for the group."

Swimming coach Ramon Walton discusses the strong work ethic of Reese Branzell and how it has...
Swimming coach Ramon Walton discusses the strong work ethic of Reese Branzell and how it has helped him be successful.

He's now at the University of Georgia, hoping that his time as a Bulldog will lift him onto the podium.

"I think being at Georgia and having an amazing coaching and support staff, and I'm around a bunch of incredible athletes," Branzell said. "I think being in that environment ... has definitely prepared me to take my swimming to the next level."

As those Olympic trials grow closer, he's hoping to finally reach his goal.

"As long as I just keep doing what I have to do and just staying in the water and training, I think I can take this to where I want to be and hopefully put myself on the Olympic team," Branzell said.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration week on...
Dave Chappelle cuts short South Florida show after spotting cellphone in crowd
Peter Vrinios continues his family's tradition of making candy canes.
Man continues 125-year-old family tradition of making candy canes from scratch
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill warms up before NFL football game against the Dallas...
Will Tyreek Hill Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Lake Worth Beach man, 85, struck and killed by car
Mulch truck overturns at intersection of US Highway 441, Lake Worth Road

Latest News

Watch out for cold-stunned iguanas this weekend
Warming shelters open up across Treasure Coast amid cold spell
Palm City attorney one of 21 attorneys disciplined by Florida Supreme Court
Warming center to open in Okeechobee County